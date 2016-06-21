ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for SilverBubble
Member since 2016
Ringo helped me get back in my body and give my full attention to the moment.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for CMAllen2419
Member since 2017
I smoke for pain relief and because I enjoy getting high. This strain has enough CBD and a lot of THC so I get both things that I enjoy. If you see this buy it
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for fredgaudreault
Member since 2017
I suffer from anxiety and IBS and OG Ringo has helped me tremendously. One of my favourite strains for sure.
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 99JointsontheWall
Member since 2017
I don't know that it was anything to write home about really, since I liked the other weed I bought at the same time better, but whatever. It was like some commercial BC bud back in the day to me, which was worth the money, but just not stellar or really tasty.
feelings
Avatar for mellywilly
Member since 2017
This is the first strain I've tried that relaxes my fibro shoulder pain. I will be keeping this on hand as a go to!
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for sk0sH
Member since 2017
As a medical patient with PTSD, this strain is a godsend. I picked up a cartridge of it, it has a very citrus-like taste to it. This is a review of Interra Oils Pure cartridge Within a minute I could feel it calming me down, and putting my head in a relaxed state. This strain is more on the medic...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for NippoHippo
Member since 2017
My personal favorite strain. qualities of sativa but is Indica dominant. Only other strain that would compare imo would be great white shark though I much prefer OG Ringo. The high is intensely euphoric while also being a coach melter. 11/10 would recommend!
feelings
Avatar for Ogdoctor
Member since 2017
This Strain puts a stane of mental completeness upon your mind, with a relaxin Sensation to chill back and recline and get inclined with this Your Euphoric uplifting amazing smoke
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry