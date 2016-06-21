We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I don't know that it was anything to write home about really, since I liked the other weed I bought at the same time better, but whatever. It was like some commercial BC bud back in the day to me, which was worth the money, but just not stellar or really tasty.
As a medical patient with PTSD, this strain is a godsend. I picked up a cartridge of it, it has a very citrus-like taste to it.
This is a review of Interra Oils Pure cartridge
Within a minute I could feel it calming me down, and putting my head in a relaxed state. This strain is more on the medic...
My personal favorite strain. qualities of sativa but is Indica dominant. Only other strain that would compare imo would be great white shark though I much prefer OG Ringo. The high is intensely euphoric while also being a coach melter. 11/10 would recommend!