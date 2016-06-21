ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  OG Ringo
Hybrid

4.3 21 reviews

OG Ringo

aka Ringo OG

OG Ringo

OG Ringo is an indica-dominant variety of OG Kush bred by SoHum Seeds. The potent hybrid is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a famed leader in CBD breeding and cannabis activist. OG Ringo is a high-THC strain with large, chunky blossoms that give off an earthy and floral musk that mixes with a smooth, sweet piney note to create long-lasting euphoric effects. With a lemon aftertaste, OG Ringo offers pain and stress relieving properties.

Reviews

21

Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• Presently vaping CT Pharmaceutical Solutions' oil cartridge OG Ringo with (in mg) T-64/CBD-202. Usually I add this on to the end of a medicating-sesh @ times of extraordinary pain from recent spinal fusion. For a veteran, this-alone would provide only physical relief, not a mentally-fun head-high ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for beej83
Member since 2015
This is my is my holy grail strain, it my absolute favorite. If grown in optimal and ideal conditions, this strain is phenomenal. A good yielder and of some of the best OG Kush u will ever find. Grown properly this is the best og kush I have ever had, hands down. The potency is off the charts, she c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CMAllen2419
Member since 2017
I smoke for pain relief and because I enjoy getting high. This strain has enough CBD and a lot of THC so I get both things that I enjoy. If you see this buy it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for tsidener
Member since 2015
Very aromatic buds, one of the smoothest smokes I've had. The taste is great and without a harsh after taste. Depending on the bowl size you load, the high lasts for 3 hours or so and sparks creativity and euphoria. Very mellow comedown that just relaxes the whole body and makes me ready to sleep. G...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for rumtastic
Member since 2015
definitely picking up more, love this
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocused
