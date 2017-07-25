ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Sour Diesel
  4. Reviews

OG Sour Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Sour Diesel.

Reviews

8

Avatar for RoadH0use
Member since 2019
Decent stuff. I found it good for having conversations or watching a movie. Not really a party high. Very flavourful buds. If you’re looking for a trippy sensation this isn’t the bud for that. Too much, and you’ll be struggling to keep your eyes open.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SquishyPeen
Member since 2019
Very potent strain. Pretty sticky buds with some purple and orange throughout. Really strong smell. Helps with depression and anxiety. Also nausea and lack of appetite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MaeJerTink
Member since 2017
I just got this yesterday and I absolutely love it. It helped with the pain I was in, it helped with me mentally, and I was overall heppy for once.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for mglosson
Member since 2016
This strain is definitely a body high, and very relaxing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for fantastic21
Member since 2014
Love the colors of the bud &amp; the taste and how it always be bustin in the backwood
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jimmybentley
Member since 2017
Good taste bud for the price.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JrCroom
Member since 2017
Tight structure, lemon and spruce pine tree scent. light green, yellow tricome. some purpling
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy