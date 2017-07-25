Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Sour Diesel.
Reviews
8
RoadH0use
Member since 2019
Decent stuff. I found it good for having conversations or watching a movie. Not really a party high. Very flavourful buds. If you’re looking for a trippy sensation this isn’t the bud for that. Too much, and you’ll be struggling to keep your eyes open.