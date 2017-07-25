ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Sour Diesel
  • Leafly flower of OG Sour Diesel

Hybrid

OG Sour Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

OG Sour Diesel

OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for JrCroom
Member since 2017
Tight structure, lemon and spruce pine tree scent. light green, yellow tricome. some purpling
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for fantastic21
Member since 2014
Love the colors of the bud & the taste and how it always be bustin in the backwood
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MaeJerTink
Member since 2017
I just got this yesterday and I absolutely love it. It helped with the pain I was in, it helped with me mentally, and I was overall heppy for once.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RoadH0use
Member since 2019
Decent stuff. I found it good for having conversations or watching a movie. Not really a party high. Very flavourful buds. If you’re looking for a trippy sensation this isn’t the bud for that. Too much, and you’ll be struggling to keep your eyes open.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mglosson
Member since 2016
This strain is definitely a body high, and very relaxing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pineberry
Pineberry
More popularLeafly flower for Hawaiian
Hawaiian
More THCLeafly flower for Purple Sour Diesel
Purple Sour Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Kandy Kush
Kandy Kush
More popularLeafly flower for DJ Short Blueberry
DJ Short Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Extreme OG
Extreme OG
More popularLeafly flower for Buddha Tahoe
Buddha Tahoe
More popularLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Sour OG
parent
Strain
OG Sour Diesel

Most popular in