Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Wreck.
Reviews
55
dbvapor
Member since 2011
Super potent sativa! Nice hardball chunky nugs. I don’t smoke sativa but had to try some out the other nite and it kept me up till 5am! I had to eat an edible to go to sleep! Smells crazy like Kush with a Trainwreck backside.
LOVED the preroll I smoked!!! Holy shit, my wife and I smoked half a cone joint and we were high as a fucking kite! Very happy/smiley, mostly felt it in my face, and we laughed sooo hard our abs hurt the next day. Smoked well, not too harsh...out new favorite.
This is one of my favorites so far.
I have a horrible time getting to sleep and this couch locked me for a bit then gave me the munchies then off to bed I went. Slept great and woke up feeling great. I love the taste more than any other strain I’ve had. It has a pepper after taste but I put pepper...
I really enjoy the way this strain makes me feel. Definitely sativa leaning. I get a lot done when I use this strain. The only problems I have with it is it leaves me with a tiny headache afterwards, and the bud is generally drier than I prefer. I don't know if that might have just been where I got ...
Pretty sativa-dominant leaning hybrid, and proves that in its high. With that OG Kush peaking out the indica for a gentle body relaxation and the Trainwreck creating a blissful and cheerful mind, life feels good, my anxiety is at bay, and it's one of the few strains that has allowed me to be active ...