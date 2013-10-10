ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Wreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Wreck.

Avatar for dbvapor
Member since 2011
Super potent sativa! Nice hardball chunky nugs. I don’t smoke sativa but had to try some out the other nite and it kept me up till 5am! I had to eat an edible to go to sleep! Smells crazy like Kush with a Trainwreck backside.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Smithm99
Member since 2019
LOVED the preroll I smoked!!! Holy shit, my wife and I smoked half a cone joint and we were high as a fucking kite! Very happy/smiley, mostly felt it in my face, and we laughed sooo hard our abs hurt the next day. Smoked well, not too harsh...out new favorite.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for thehenry220
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorites so far. I have a horrible time getting to sleep and this couch locked me for a bit then gave me the munchies then off to bed I went. Slept great and woke up feeling great. I love the taste more than any other strain I’ve had. It has a pepper after taste but I put pepper...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LaLizleee
Member since 2017
Potent smell. But this is the only strain that made me throw up it Hella strong.
Avatar for markdowns
Member since 2016
Pretty good strain. Definitely helped both my stomach pain/ loss of appetite and nausea as well. Nice buzz, pretty long lasting. I'd buy again
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for JM-Sparrow
Member since 2016
I really enjoy the way this strain makes me feel. Definitely sativa leaning. I get a lot done when I use this strain. The only problems I have with it is it leaves me with a tiny headache afterwards, and the bud is generally drier than I prefer. I don't know if that might have just been where I got ...
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for kyleGHAD
Member since 2016
Pretty sativa-dominant leaning hybrid, and proves that in its high. With that OG Kush peaking out the indica for a gentle body relaxation and the Trainwreck creating a blissful and cheerful mind, life feels good, my anxiety is at bay, and it's one of the few strains that has allowed me to be active ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted