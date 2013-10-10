ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Wreck, a hybrid cross between the famed OG Kush and Trainwreck, is a potent sativa-dominant strain with powerful cerebral effects and medicinal properties. Its chunky, conic buds characteristic of its OG genes are blanketed with frosty crystal trichomes, accenting the flower with a white--almost blue--hue. OG Wreck’s jolting sativa onset is preceded by a sour, skunky aroma and fruity flavor with spicy pepper undertones. This high-THC strain ushers in a variety of therapeutic effects suitable for patients treating pain, nausea, appetite loss, fatigue, depression, headaches, and stress.

Avatar for GanjaWemo
Member since 2013
Potent smell and taste got me stoned out of my mind.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Surprisingly strong, and came on very quickly. Killed my pain, along with any chance of thinking straight. ;-) Luckily, I didn't have to think at all, because music was deep and layer-full, and sound was kaleidoscopic during the peak. Smell and taste is sweet, mildly skunky, almost a slight hi...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
This was surprisingly good given how cheap ($7) the gram was. Decent pain relief, mood and energy definitely "up" wicked munchies! Good for after work when pain is up but there are things to do.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hazey89
Member since 2011
Just picked up an 8th of this killer for $60. The buds are dark green and very frosty. Lineage is obviously OG Kush x Trainwreck. The taste is amazing and one of my favorites yet. The high is even better as the trainwreck seems to be more dominant in this batch, more of the clay face that trainwreck...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CmmndrBluntz
Member since 2016
a very awesome hybrid. I enjoy the energetic, peace thats rolled over me. highly recommended.
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Wreck

