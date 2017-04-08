ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OGiesel
  • Leafly flower of OGiesel

Hybrid

OGiesel

OGiesel

An inspirational cross between SFV OG Kush and Giesel, OGiesel is all smiles. While mild at first, a euphoric feeling creeps up steadily after initial use. While the slightly sativa dominant traits make this a happy, uplifting strain, OGiesel provides a truly hybrid experience. Its smiley effects are complemented by an easy feeling of bodily relaxation, making this strain perfect for an afternoon picnic or regular daytime use. The aroma of this hybrid is strong and piney with pleasant lemon undertones. OGiesel typically flowers in 8 weeks and features more indica-like growing characteristics. For best yields, this strain should be grown indoors.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

79 reported effects from 42 people

    Reviews

    70

    Show all

    Avatar for Marijuanaguru
    Member since 2015
    I've been smoking (not like a full on stoner but a few times a week) for about 4 years now and this strain is probably the most powerful I have smoke thus far. For me the affects are almost seconds after the first hit. Its a very good "chill" high but it also is good in party settings, i would recom...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
    Avatar for JackDanieL
    Member since 2010
    OGiesel is the famed love child of kush chemdawg and some super skunk, and it hits like an 18wheeler in 5th gear. An immediate, but all-too-fast head rush gave way to a very relaxing body high that I am still riding now almost an hour after that 1st bowl. Nothing really to write home about as far ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
    Avatar for CaroLeaN86
    Member since 2013
    BEST HYBRID I EVER SMOKED AND I HAVE A HIGH TOLERANCE... AMAZING STRAIN I GIVE IT A 9/10
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for OGiesel97
    Member since 2013
    I smoked one bowl of this, and I was higher than a kite before it was gone. Unfortunately, I got the munchies, and I got sick from eating too much lol.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
    Avatar for ZENtacular
    Member since 2013
    Instantly turned unnecessary stress into a happy & euphoric feeling. Took away any feelings of worry or anxiety & made me laugh at almost everything- which is always awesome :) The high lasted for almost an hour.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGiggly
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    SFV OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    OGiesel

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGieselUser uploaded image of OGiesel
    more
    photos