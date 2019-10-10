ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

1806 reported effects from 225 people
Relaxed 63%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 47%
Uplifted 34%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Avatar for JackDanieL
Member since 2010
The Ogre stomps out of the jar in large healthy nugs, dark overall in nature with deep forest greens and wild shoots of dark orange-brown hairs from every nook. It breaks down easily and its sweet lemony pine kush aroma only gets stronger as you get into the heart of the bud. A nice even burn, jus...
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for 420capricorn420
Member since 2014
fire indica!! my all time favorite! used in treatment for PTSD, spasm/nausea, IBS and insomnia!!!. A definite must try if you prefer Indica
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for anon2
Member since 2013
I smoked some of this with ma friends and its like, really good. Its so good, I'm seriously having a lot of trouble typing this review. I feel like my whole body is made of jello. Im really hungry and feel like i should eat so im probably gonna do that. This weed is that kind of silly, munchy,...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rizl
Member since 2014
Relaxed and straight rocked. Like I was on the nod. Very heavy body effects and time slowed down.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for johnnyS99
Member since 2015
Barely any smell to it which makes it an easy thing to hide. Although it is an indica, I didn't fall asleep fast. The creative side hit me like a brick. But overall if I could get it again, I would in a heartbeat
CreativeTalkative
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More CBGLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More pineneLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More popularLeafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More arousingLeafly flower for Blackberry
Blackberry
More hungryLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More pinene
Lineage

Strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain child
Ogre Berry
child

