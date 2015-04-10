Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
There's an ogre in my head and a bowl of berries in my mouth. I feel too heavy to want to move and that's perfect because I'm already in bed. Strains like this are why I thank god for marijuana.
Not really, but you know what I mean.
I'm pretty inexperienced but this is my favorite strain right now. simply put it feels like just some good old fashion weed. I haven't smoked in 10 years and a lot of strains now are just way heavy. This left me feeling relaxed and focused. I find this to be one of the top medicinal strains ou...