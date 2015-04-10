ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ogre Berry
  4. Reviews

Ogre Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ogre Berry.

14

Avatar for skyhighstoners
Member since 2019
one of best strains I've ever had for a while. relaxing and soothing. good vibess, happy thoughts.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Mikeotto17
Member since 2018
Sweet and citrusy with hints of mint, strong and smooth with a very relaxing high
feelings
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Smells and tastes delicious. Wonderful effects as well. Relaxing and smile inducing. I'd buy it again for evening use.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for enricosalami
Member since 2016
Felt really relaxed and happy after smoking a bowl of this. Did not expect it at all but it was one of the best highs I’ve had, and it tasted really good
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for BudDozer
Member since 2015
There's an ogre in my head and a bowl of berries in my mouth. I feel too heavy to want to move and that's perfect because I'm already in bed. Strains like this are why I thank god for marijuana. Not really, but you know what I mean.
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for berry35
Member since 2014
Calmed me down instantly, slowed things down for me. Things seem better. Dry eyes, and kind of jumpy, but nice.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for like2012
Member since 2016
This is a good potent strain. Perfect for relaxation and joint pain relief. Not my favorite strain, but it does work very well
feelings
Avatar for Mtbmonster
Member since 2017
I'm pretty inexperienced but this is my favorite strain right now. simply put it feels like just some good old fashion weed. I haven't smoked in 10 years and a lot of strains now are just way heavy. This left me feeling relaxed and focused. I find this to be one of the top medicinal strains ou...
feelings
CreativeFocusedGiggly