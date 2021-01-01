Old Growth OG reviews
Old Growth OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 14 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd
