This strain has been reimagined by an amazing cultivator/ I.C. Collective this is the best Chem D I've ever smoked...it brought me back to a few High times cannabis cups I attended and also the first time I tried it a little over 20 years ago. this is where it gets interesting the genetics are ... CHEM D X FOG DOG which they named the only thing they could name it after smoking it I imagine O.M.F.G. top tier Dank🫠 Little story about this cultivar they have some of the best genetics 🧬 in the world and their Sour Diesel and Chem D that they create these mind blowing Hybrids with go back decades and it shows and you can tell when and after smoking it especially.... I'm a 29 yeas smoker an I'm all giggly , major body buzz onset is euphoric as it gets.. there's not another cultivator in Illinois that has proven they care so much letting their Marijuana Cure perfectly ...💯🔥 Completely dry, pretty much no moisture but still sticks to your finger and breaks up perfectly is a difficult trick to perfect, does not break up into dust like say 10-12 month old Flower...many new smokers are mistaken BIG-TIME rn with a great Craft Grower like I.C. Collective... it's supposed to be dry so many reviews show how brand new they are complaining how dry it is so I'm here to clear it up....it's on a different level than anything right now .. thinking about a couple hundred different strains in this one lands at the top...also the Collectable bottles are heady...some major artwork and each one is worth keeping because the bud is so memorable from Fox River Chem to my Fave Chem Crush and my new new Favorite OMFG 😜...if you get a Chance grab some and thank me later.. shoot me a like/helpful on Good Ol' Leafly for introducing you to the best Flower you're gonna smoke one day ..I really hope this review gets posted because there's a new OMFG in town lol 🫠☺️😌 👽 🪩