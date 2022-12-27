OMFG reviews
- 43% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
t........d
December 27, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tastes JUST like fruity pebbles!!
m........5
September 29, 2022
Happy
Tingly
Very nice balance of body to head high. As someone who prefers sativa for focus; this was a nice dominate body high feeling of relaxation. With a nice head high I felt at peace, but not totally out of mind.
b........7
January 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Dry eyes
Super strain just a problem its an 50/50 strain so dont smoke before sleep
a........1
May 9, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Grabbed a flower from local Illinois dispensary,it said 30% THCa,its a hard hybrid,kicks in the face and later in the body,makes you super munchie. Def feeling the Runtz in it,kind of sweet and sugary,which i like,beautiful smoke. Overall sweet and delicious cross with the genetics. :)
s........y
June 16, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This has quickly made itself a new fave; great taste, and that “I feel so NICE” effect.
o........4
January 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
sweet tropical fruit taste, strong too
j........0
March 23, 2024
This strain has been reimagined by an amazing cultivator/ I.C. Collective this is the best Chem D I've ever smoked...it brought me back to a few High times cannabis cups I attended and also the first time I tried it a little over 20 years ago. this is where it gets interesting the genetics are ... CHEM D X FOG DOG which they named the only thing they could name it after smoking it I imagine O.M.F.G. top tier Dank🫠 Little story about this cultivar they have some of the best genetics 🧬 in the world and their Sour Diesel and Chem D that they create these mind blowing Hybrids with go back decades and it shows and you can tell when and after smoking it especially.... I'm a 29 yeas smoker an I'm all giggly , major body buzz onset is euphoric as it gets.. there's not another cultivator in Illinois that has proven they care so much letting their Marijuana Cure perfectly ...💯🔥 Completely dry, pretty much no moisture but still sticks to your finger and breaks up perfectly is a difficult trick to perfect, does not break up into dust like say 10-12 month old Flower...many new smokers are mistaken BIG-TIME rn with a great Craft Grower like I.C. Collective... it's supposed to be dry so many reviews show how brand new they are complaining how dry it is so I'm here to clear it up....it's on a different level than anything right now .. thinking about a couple hundred different strains in this one lands at the top...also the Collectable bottles are heady...some major artwork and each one is worth keeping because the bud is so memorable from Fox River Chem to my Fave Chem Crush and my new new Favorite OMFG 😜...if you get a Chance grab some and thank me later.. shoot me a like/helpful on Good Ol' Leafly for introducing you to the best Flower you're gonna smoke one day ..I really hope this review gets posted because there's a new OMFG in town lol 🫠☺️😌 👽 🪩
a........9
March 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I smoked a concentrate from IC collection 81%. It tastes pretty herby but a smooth hit, hit me within 5-10 minutes. It didn't hit all at once,but it also didn't creep up too slow. It's a nice euphoric uplifting feeling. I felt very focused and energetic but calm at the same time. Highly recommend for a creative thinker! Or a hard day after work.