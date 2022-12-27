stock photo similar to OMFG
OMFG
OMFG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz with Red Pop. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing. These buds have green accents and are so dark violet, they look black. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. OMFG is believed to be 27% THC. The dominant terpenes in OMFG are myrcene and caryophyllene; these herbal, tropical terps will have you saying “OMFG.” Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia and MS. The original breeder of OMFG is Exotic Genetix.
OMFG strain effects
OMFG strain flavors
OMFG strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
OMFG strain reviews17
t........d
December 27, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
m........5
September 29, 2022
Happy
Tingly
o........4
January 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed