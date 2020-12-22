ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Secret Weapon

Secret Weapon

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
4.8(5)
Focused
Uplifted
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Secret Weapon is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Weapon - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Secret Weapon near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Secret Weapon effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 17 effects
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Similar to Secret Weapon near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Secret Weapon reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight