Opal is a weed strain from Oakland grower/breeder Deo Farms, known for the OZK breeding project called Zoap. Opal is made from Zoap crossed to a type of a strain called The Y. It's Zoap x YBX1 #65. Opal nugs are iridescent, and multicolored hue like the inside of an abalone shell. It smells like grape Sweet Tart candy and tastes like candied grape, pine, and floral baby powder. This super-high THC hybrid makes for a versatile weekend wake and bake treat, all the way to a weekday evening nightcap.