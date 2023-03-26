apologies about my first review of not of written the review, confidently, after a 10 pipe sesh on this beauty that's just arrived into my town, my town, and it's all clouds and clouds, all clouds and clouds!! sorry, little silliness there, which in fact should give you an indication of this strain!!!✌️🌙💯♥️!! Lovely, isn't just a word used lightly, it's basically ....................T 'riffic!!! Starts off with some small yet dense buds, with a very noticeable, kief coating. So already there's a sense of, this a moonrock without the moon-type, thing!! So any Trekkies, this one's not for you!!✌️ You'll also notice a darker than usuall bud, but once, ground up it lightens and opens up to an erray of colours, giving a zkittlez 🌈🎂sense, now all, down to the 👃nose. I like to sort of waft it side to aside to get a mixed air and bud smell, followed by a f⭐cking good lung full up the nose, holllllllddddddd it, till you get a little tacky taste on the throat. And realease, now, sounds crazy, but like wine tasters I usually give a little ,mt mt mt mt and see the flavour across the roof of my mouth. This give s you a sense of taste, good strong, taste and fruity, or flat ash, burnt fags, and the ash is BBBBBBlllacKkkkk, rather than that lung healthy white ash that, apparently give ya and extra 20 blinks a day, so can't be bad!! Anyway,off topic, so we've now inhaled, first try don't forget, and already it's a warm felling, like meditation, when you first hit that platoue, and hangs and hangs and hangs annnddd hangs, the giggle cut these, little moments of silence while the next stupid thing, or dangerous, curls you up , next, after a few ideas of gradja, walk the dog to Ireland and bag, start a new Facebook and kick marks ass, maybe go after Scotland with me nail clippers and a compass, and these thoughts creep in and out between fits of laughter, allllllll this lifting that felling and knowing your on your own, yet your not, the mental health is subdued by this strain, followed by pain and the idea process increases massively, giving you a real sense of being rather than depression or down or not to good today, it's a good one for a body and mental work out. highly recommended, just a little dusty. ✌️ 💕 and empathy. Namaste now get high and happy y'alllllll!!!