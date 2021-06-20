Orange 43 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange 43.
Orange 43 strain effects
Orange 43 strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
W........h
June 20, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Perfect day time/social weed! This won't give you any cloudy-head feelings and let's you stay talkative and moving. Love it for hiking! Tastes great, but you have to be a little careful. Because it doesn't make you sluggish, you can smoke too much and realize too late that maybe you're too high to drive. Just take it a couple hits at a time and really focus on how it makes you feel.
B........4
February 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Its my main go to for back/neck pain! I've bought it 4 times, Each time the pain relief has been great. Very relaxing and relieves stress, most of the time. One time out of dozens, I was feeling a bit anxious, that was one time out of 30. If high THC sativa's give you anxiety, maybe this one isn't for you. But I was thankful to have it recently on a particularly painful day. Best tasting product in the Ohio MMJ program.
j........5
March 2, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Absolutely in love with Orange 43. It brightens my day with every toke as all my stress goes away. If your anxiety is over the top, this will help. Bonus the nice smell of citrus once you open the jar.
b........y
October 30, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Amazing! This really helped make me feel like myself before all the trauma that happened. Helps immensely with PTSD, Anxiety and Depression.
C........r
July 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Orange 43 might be my favorite strain. Nice citrusy undertone with a spicy natural taste.
K........r
November 1, 2022
Energetic
Talkative
Anxious
Disclaimer for anyone with Generalized Anxiety, PTSD, or ADHD: Orange 43 will probably make you panic. I have PTSD, and it just made me really jumpy and nervous; my partner has ADHD and PTSD, and this also made him really anxious. This strain gives a very overwhelming, intense-high --like a surge of energy, sorta like a caffeine but in cannabis form. If you don't handle overwhelming feelings well, I would not recommend that you indulge in this strain too heavily. Try it if you'd like, but take it easy and make sure that you're feeling mildly relaxed before consuming. To anyone who can handle Orange 43: I salute you.
t........8
June 22, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Just an absolutely amazing strain. I normally prefer Indica, but this Sativa has become an absolute MUST have, ever since I found it, a few months ago! I never had a strain that pretty much worked on everything, before! It knocks out my migraines, while restoring my appetite. It can leave me feeling energized, if I have things to do. Or it helps relax me, if I'm feeling stressed. Orange 43 also is amazing for my creativity, if I'm having writer's block. On top of THAT the taste is incredible. Citrus/Pine flavor notes. The only "con" I can think of is that it causes pretty bad dry-mouth. BFD, grab some water. Problem solved. Any serious dispensary should try to ALWAYS have some Orange 43 in stock, at all times.
k........9
April 28, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
this strain was amazing truly tasted like oranges to smoke truly a pleasure very relaxing takes away my anxiety while also being energizing and tasting awesome definitely my favorite strain