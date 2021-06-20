Just an absolutely amazing strain. I normally prefer Indica, but this Sativa has become an absolute MUST have, ever since I found it, a few months ago! I never had a strain that pretty much worked on everything, before! It knocks out my migraines, while restoring my appetite. It can leave me feeling energized, if I have things to do. Or it helps relax me, if I'm feeling stressed. Orange 43 also is amazing for my creativity, if I'm having writer's block. On top of THAT the taste is incredible. Citrus/Pine flavor notes. The only "con" I can think of is that it causes pretty bad dry-mouth. BFD, grab some water. Problem solved. Any serious dispensary should try to ALWAYS have some Orange 43 in stock, at all times.