Indica

Orange Afghani

Orange Afghani by Bedford Grow is a heavy indica with bright terpenes. Crossing an Orange Ghost mother and a Lashkar Gah/White ‘91 father, Orange Afghani inherits tart citrus terpenes overlain by a sweet, floral undertone native to many traditional Kush cuts. This strain has a happy, euphoric buzz that couples well with its functional relaxation. Orange Afghani is also known to produce high levels of the terpene terpinolene.   

4

Avatar for tinychangeling
Member since 2016
First impressions -- love the smell, almost like skittles or some other sour candy 💜 This pretty little indica hit me with some surprisingly cerebral effects, perfect for disappearing into a video game or a good movie at the end of a stressful day. Really helps with daytime pain without putting me ...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for happyhippy82
Member since 2015
Such a lovely indica strain. You can really taste the pine and citrus terpenes. I felt calm, relaxed, and sleepy. It ended with one hell of a munchie session. Very nicely done Bedford Grow!
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
This stuff looks just like the original afghani stain, but with much more of a sativa look to it. Its’ taste resembles some fuel type of bud. This stuff is very potent...but it’s also a lot of fun to smoke. I just smoked 3 bowls pretty quickly and I’m feelin’ trippy and relaxed. Great for an end of ...
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for starchild6669
Member since 2018
Nice and fluffy. Smooth to smoke, very very relaxing.
feelings
Relaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Lashkar Gah
parent
Strain
Orange Afghani