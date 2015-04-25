ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lashkar Gah

Lashkar Gah is an indica landrace strain named after its geographic origin in south Afghanistan. Like other Afghani indicas, Lashkar Gah is consistent in its delivery of powerful, sedating effects that promote rest and relaxation. Pain, insomnia, and other severe symptoms collapse under the weight of Lashkar Gah’s heavy effects, and a quick examination of its resin-caked buds explains this indica’s potency. Your body may feel pinned down by Lashkar Gah’s euphoric punch, but your mind will likely float away blissfully as the burdens of stress and anxiety dissolve.

Avatar for pambenthall
Member since 2014
Picked this one up in Rifle at The Range (Strainwise). This strain helps greatly with pain from brain surgery, so I"m going to say its pretty strong.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for hinkgods
Member since 2018
omg the best indica I evr smoked.. easy smooth hits I took with in mins I felt my head buzz body go numb completely relaxed.. im a very high strung person and always worry about bad side effects such as anxiety not at all with this strain.. the best for stress!!!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for element11811
Member since 2013
Lashkar Gah provides a deep, heavyset high that is great for relaxation and insomnia.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for The@Zman
Member since 2018
Best Indica Strain I have tried so far. Very relaxing. Great for reducing anxiety. Produces a very smooth vapor. Good for people who have a hard time falling asleep. Usually within an hour of vaping it makes me sleepy. If I use in the middle of the day which I do often it makes me take a nap. Which ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for yeahyeahlex
Member since 2015
This was really good for my anxiety and lack of appetite induced by PTSD. As a daily smoker I think this was a casual high for me that relieved my symptoms but on the first day I had the strain it was a powerful high.
HungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Lashkar Gah
Strain child
Orange Afghani
child

