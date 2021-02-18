"Orange Cake" by Le Ganja Fairy (1974) Review. Off the bat, it smells of orange peel and peppery anise. Very euphoric high up in the head, colours are washed out one second and quite vivid the next. I smoked two snaps and feel like I'm very gently waving left to right, with zero nausea. This strain claims a 21% THCA level and I certainly believe it. Even with a small 0.2% CBD rating, limbs are definitely heavier haha... yeah the more I write this the uh more its coming on... it's been about 5 mins cause I needed some water and yeah, screw the review this strain is nice man haha... and its been a good 20 mins already and it's still getting stronger, honestly if you're looking for a strain that you can go to family outing at or if you have to go out in public and you just wanna chill and have that euphoric high?? this shit here will do it... calming, very, very calming... vivid, mentally energizing, very nice....(and hey dude it can affect you differently! but this is my first-time experience, first smoke of the day :)