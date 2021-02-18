Orange Cake reviews
Orange Cake strain effects
Orange Cake strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
n........y
February 18, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
"Orange Cake" by Le Ganja Fairy (1974) Review. Off the bat, it smells of orange peel and peppery anise. Very euphoric high up in the head, colours are washed out one second and quite vivid the next. I smoked two snaps and feel like I'm very gently waving left to right, with zero nausea. This strain claims a 21% THCA level and I certainly believe it. Even with a small 0.2% CBD rating, limbs are definitely heavier haha... yeah the more I write this the uh more its coming on... it's been about 5 mins cause I needed some water and yeah, screw the review this strain is nice man haha... and its been a good 20 mins already and it's still getting stronger, honestly if you're looking for a strain that you can go to family outing at or if you have to go out in public and you just wanna chill and have that euphoric high?? this shit here will do it... calming, very, very calming... vivid, mentally energizing, very nice....(and hey dude it can affect you differently! but this is my first-time experience, first smoke of the day :)
S........0
June 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smells like an orange peel. Smokes how it makes you feel, GOOODD... VERY uplifting and giddy for an indica. if that's any INDAcation of this INDICA,then I'll be on an INDICA-vacation. idk I'm high, it's working. time to get out of bed lol.
G........u
February 19, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
One of the best. I bought a gram of flower from Cedar Creek. Thankfully it did not cause me to cough more than once or twice. Definitely feel it in my head but more of a physical feeling than exactly psychedelic. Definitely will make you space out and forget what you were doing.
s........4
November 4, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
I got this from GHouse in DC in the fall of 2022. Just trying to relax on the weekend and so far have smoked during the day. Has a strong citric-y smell and taste. I’m going to try and just jam to some musics and maybe to a short meditation in the sun. And We’ll see how it goes! 1:10 PM I can definitely focus on the lyrics even while continuing to smoke or writing this thing. I haven’t eaten lunch yet, so it is making me really hungry. I’m almost done with this joint and yet I haven’t gotten a “high resting heart rate” from my Apple Watch like I normally do when I know I’m getting a good high. Alright this music is too funky to try and meditate rn. Look out for Part II later ✌🏻
G........6
April 23, 2021
Energetic
Dry eyes
I like it omw to go grab some more right now
r........p
June 27, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Great tasting, and I feel very relaxed. no question I will get again!
d........9
March 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
beautiful smell and taste, I get this strain from Lot420 on medi prescription in the U.K and it's been a game changer. it's like remembering what getting high is like all over again, amazing for the anxiety levels, trust!...so uplifting for an indica, and again the SMELL!!🤤
f........s
July 24, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Orange cake is the strain god smokes. Amazing taste, great terpenes, smooth smoke and great high. The high is both strong and long lasting… I’m sounding like an advert but I really have NOTHING negative to say about orange cake