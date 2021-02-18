stock photo similar to Orange Cake
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Orange Cake
aka Orange Layer Cake, Orange Cake Pop
Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange with Mimosa. This strain produces heady and hazy effects that leave the consumer in a state of bliss. Like the name suggests, Orange Cake features a tart and tangy citrus-based flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and pain. This strain was originally bred by NameSeeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Orange Cake strain effects
Orange Cake strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Orange Cake strain reviews22
n........y
February 18, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
S........0
June 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
G........u
February 19, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Orange Cake strain genetics
Orange Cake grow information
Growers say Orange Cake comes in tall, fluffy buds with yellow and green foliage contrasted by bright orange hairs.