This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 31%
Stress 25%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 10%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
349
c00ter
Member since 2015
Extremely relaxing, approaching couch-lock but not too tranquilizing. Helps with pain. I've dabbed about 3 gms on an enail and ready for more. This came from Smokey Point Productions in Washington state.
1.Mellow is the key feeling. but i also feel really good/happy, open minded. at ease. slightly forgetful. hungry. very optimistic.
2.(ON ACID):
i laughed so hard i cried. got really honest with my best friend and felt really vulnerable and good. Very good strain to choose if you’re going to use a...
Very nice strain. Super stinky. Very dense buds, nice citrus note, with a spicy indica / kush backbone. Burns for a long time it's deliciously flavorful and tends to amplify in flavor as you smoke. Buds are covered in trichromes with lots of bright orange resin glands (hairs). This really is a ...