  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Cookies
  Reviews

Orange Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Cookies.

Effects

258 people reported 1673 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 31%
Stress 25%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 10%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

349

Avatar for c00ter
Member since 2015
Extremely relaxing, approaching couch-lock but not too tranquilizing. Helps with pain. I've dabbed about 3 gms on an enail and ready for more. This came from Smokey Point Productions in Washington state.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for juhlane
Member since 2020
1.Mellow is the key feeling. but i also feel really good/happy, open minded. at ease. slightly forgetful. hungry. very optimistic. 2.(ON ACID): i laughed so hard i cried. got really honest with my best friend and felt really vulnerable and good. Very good strain to choose if you’re going to use a...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for PcPrincipal420111
Member since 2020
I love this type of weed this is like made it to my top 10 list and dude after 2 Or 3 hits you are out live it
Reported
feelings
HappyHungry
Avatar for CottonCandy8674
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for McSplif
Member since 2016
Very nice strain. Super stinky. Very dense buds, nice citrus note, with a spicy indica / kush backbone. Burns for a long time it's deliciously flavorful and tends to amplify in flavor as you smoke. Buds are covered in trichromes with lots of bright orange resin glands (hairs). This really is a ...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sweetexception139
Member since 2020
Wow! I love the terpene profile! Delicious and enjoyable and then very relaxing. LOVE LOVE LOVE
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pws55
Member since 2019
I’m a frequent smoker but this was a different high, in a bad way. I became super anxious and paranoid.
Reported
feelings