Orange Crush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Crush.

Effects

364 people reported 2759 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 38%
Relaxed 37%
Stress 45%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

490

Avatar for okeetee
Member since 2014
tulsa, ok: higher up breads this stain and hits the nail on the head. very stinky. awesome.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for aadakyn_sage
Member since 2018
Helps with joint and teeth/jaw bone pain
Avatar for MAYOOG
Member since 2019
Great strain for anytime of day. Picked up some assorted pre rolls, and orange crush was my first one. Great tingly sensation and super relaxed. By far my favorite Sativa Dom
EuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for cutequeercouple
Member since 2020
Love smoking this and just thinking about life you know?
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Photos

User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
User uploaded image of Orange Crush
Avatar for calicrush12
Member since 2017
Favorite bud growing up. Taste like smarties candy. Was high af for hours!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for thas420
Member since 2017
I don’t know why but this high feels just like the “high” or experience or tasting (and feeling the bubbles) of drinking Orange Crush soda....it’s the only thing I can think about now when I smoke it, and oh yeah hella dry mouth
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for SpencerBoy87
Member since 2017
I stopped smoking for a weeks and recently started back. This was my first time smoking Orange Crush and it put me at such calm place
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for cadams1967
Member since 2019
Very satisfying!!! Not too extreme and very enjoyable high!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed