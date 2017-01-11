Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
501
angryjon
1stonOct1st
deadlightbulb
Dr. Zimbardo
Yescaleaf
Find Orange Crush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Crush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Orange Crush
Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Crush nearby.