ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Crush
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Orange Crush
  • Picture of Orange Crush strain

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 501 reviews

Orange Crush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 23 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 501 reviews

Orange Crush nugget
Orange Crush

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

364 people reported 2759 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 38%
Relaxed 37%
Stress 45%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

501

Show all

Avatar for angryjon
Member since 2014
Picked up in Seattle. One of my favorite strains for a general feeling of calm. Music and surroundings become more engrossing and wonderful probably for the first half hour after use. After that for usually about the next 2 hours a calm persists, food continues to taste wonderful, and, unique to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 1stonOct1st
Member since 2015
Orange Crush from Chalice Farms THC 21.75% CBD 0.24%. 2 grams of bud came in a prepackaged brown zip lock baggie. Aptly named, it smells like orange peel and pine with a soft, berry air lingering in the nostrils for a bit. Nice looking buds; lime and olive green and absolutely covered in orange ha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍊🍋 Orange Crush is a nice and mild sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for anytime use. It really smells like an orange. It's the shotgun of citrus to your nose will leave you wondering if this is laced with pure orange oil. It produces a nice head high that isn't too intense and won't bog you do...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dr. Zimbardo
Member since 2010
First time I tried it, I felt like I was sitting next to Method Man. Great social strain, makes sitting around with friends entertaining. It will make you somewhat lazy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Yescaleaf
Member since 2016
Vaped this during 4th of July weekend. While out camping this strain made me embrace the outdoors and definitely made me want to dance all night to the music we had on (Bloc Party). It's not that strong but definitely is a good head high and doesn't last too long which for me is a plus.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Orange Crush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Crush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
California Orange
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Orange Crush
First strain child
Tangie Sunrise
child
Second strain child
Chem Crush
child

Products with Orange Crush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Crush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
3 Aromatic Cannabis Strains to Chase Down in Oregon
3 Aromatic Cannabis Strains to Chase Down in Oregon
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose