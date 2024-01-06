Orange Drizzle reviews
s........9
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
This is by far one my all time favorites. Smells like an orange grove, tastes like an orange grove. The high is more on the energetic side but can also leave me stuck for a few minutes contemplating the meaning of life. I like mixing this with the CBD strain Hawaiian Haze as well. Takes care of inflammation and headaches for me.
t........a
January 12, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain is like a citrus carnival for your senses! The moment you take a deep whiff, it's like a burst of clementine sunshine dancing in your nostrils – pure orange ecstasy. The aroma alone is a tropical vacation for your nose, and I wouldn't mind staying there permanently. Now, let's talk terpenes. When I tell you the Pinene be “Pinene-ing” & the Limonene be “Limonene-ing”! Orange Drizzle is a terpene powerhouse, booming with the dominant duo of Pinene and Limonene. It's like Mother Nature decided to blend the essence of a pine forest with the zest of a thousand lemons. The result? A symphony of scents that catapults you into a fragrant euphoria. If I could rate this strain, it's a solid 10 out of 10 stars – no hesitation. Orange Drizzle isn't just a cannabis strain; it's a fragrant journey, a citrusy celebration, and a downright aromatic masterpiece. Whoever crafted this, kudos to you for creating the orange-scented wonderland of my dreams!
s........d
January 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I rarely leave reviews for much of anything, but after getting Orange Drizzle a sa live resin cartridge from Evermore. It's a delicious, sweet ripe orange flavor with some tanginess. I can taste the combination of the Mimosa and Wedding Cake, which turn out to be a great cross. he high is fairly uplifting and slightly energetizing, and also a little trippy, along with a ncie body buzz. It's a nice well rounded body and head high overall, that would be good for a lot of activities. If you like either Mimosa or Wedding Cake, I'd recommned this.
g........e
May 3, 2024
If you enjoy citrus/orange this is a 10/10. Shoutout to evermore 🔥🔥
u........m
June 11, 2024
I'm typically not a huge fan of the "orange" named stuff but this one had a particularly pleasant taste, paired awesomely with some homemade cider.
s........3
August 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
I smoked Orange Drizzle shatter by sandwiching it between some hybrid flower in a bowl. The taste was citrus and sweet. I have a pretty big tolerance and it did the job, I was surprised! Awake, but relaxed; euphoric; happy and energetic; no anxiety; and no munchies! Highly recommend!
n........2
April 8, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain was pretty good. I felt it was good for really keeping me energized but my anxiety wasn’t even a thought in my head. I felt at ease and super calm. Really would recommend!
d........3
June 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
This is the strongest citrus tasting concentrate I've ever had. It's potent at 91.66% to. I love it. I will keep buying it.