stock photo similar to Orange Drizzle
Orange Drizzle
Orange Drizzle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mimosa and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Drizzle is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Evermore Cannabis Company, the average price of Orange Drizzle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Drizzle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Drizzle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange DrizzleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Orange Drizzle strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Drizzle products near you
Similar to Orange Drizzle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Orange Drizzle strain reviews12
Read all reviews
s........9
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
t........a
January 12, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
s........d
January 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy