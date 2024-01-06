stock photo similar to Orange Drizzle
Hybrid

Orange Drizzle

Orange Drizzle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mimosa and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Drizzle is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Evermore Cannabis Company, the average price of Orange Drizzle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Drizzle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Drizzle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Orange Drizzle strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Orange Drizzle strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    10% of people say it helps with Headaches
Orange Drizzle strain reviews12

January 6, 2024
This is by far one my all time favorites. Smells like an orange grove, tastes like an orange grove. The high is more on the energetic side but can also leave me stuck for a few minutes contemplating the meaning of life. I like mixing this with the CBD strain Hawaiian Haze as well. Takes care of inflammation and headaches for me.
5 people found this helpful
January 12, 2024
This strain is like a citrus carnival for your senses! The moment you take a deep whiff, it's like a burst of clementine sunshine dancing in your nostrils – pure orange ecstasy. The aroma alone is a tropical vacation for your nose, and I wouldn't mind staying there permanently. Now, let's talk terpenes. When I tell you the Pinene be “Pinene-ing” & the Limonene be “Limonene-ing”! Orange Drizzle is a terpene powerhouse, booming with the dominant duo of Pinene and Limonene. It's like Mother Nature decided to blend the essence of a pine forest with the zest of a thousand lemons. The result? A symphony of scents that catapults you into a fragrant euphoria. If I could rate this strain, it's a solid 10 out of 10 stars – no hesitation. Orange Drizzle isn't just a cannabis strain; it's a fragrant journey, a citrusy celebration, and a downright aromatic masterpiece. Whoever crafted this, kudos to you for creating the orange-scented wonderland of my dreams!
3 people found this helpful
January 29, 2024
I rarely leave reviews for much of anything, but after getting Orange Drizzle a sa live resin cartridge from Evermore. It's a delicious, sweet ripe orange flavor with some tanginess. I can taste the combination of the Mimosa and Wedding Cake, which turn out to be a great cross. he high is fairly uplifting and slightly energetizing, and also a little trippy, along with a ncie body buzz. It's a nice well rounded body and head high overall, that would be good for a lot of activities. If you like either Mimosa or Wedding Cake, I'd recommned this.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

