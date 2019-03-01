Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I’m. In love with this chunky monkey. Jumping on the bed well I guess I bounced high very high that I bumped my head on a helicopter.. I think it was a helicopter.. I know but my head on something.. o mane I am on Chingona level catch up