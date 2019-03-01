ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Harambe reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Harambe.

Avatar for beverlee415
Member since 2018
Works great on my headaches. Gone after 2 hits. Downside for me is it gives me the munchies
HungryTingly
Avatar for Mellie420
Member since 2013
I’m. In love with this chunky monkey. Jumping on the bed well I guess I bounced high very high that I bumped my head on a helicopter.. I think it was a helicopter.. I know but my head on something.. o mane I am on Chingona level catch up
Avatar for AuntyCourtney
Member since 2018
Orange Harambe #6 is an amazing Indica strain that offers a pulsating body buzz and mental relaxation without paranoia or complete couch lock. It’s perfect as a bedtime prep.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Tonilynn3583
Member since 2019
Omg!!! Really great Indica!!! I put this on my top 10 list!!!! Total relaxation going on here lol!!! 💯%🔥
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
