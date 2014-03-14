We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
My favourite strain of all time.
The perfect hybrid mix.
It has a very light citrus scent and is very easy on the throat / lungs when smoking.
This strain has been incredibly beneficial for my depression.
I really like this strain. you feel very relaxed,Happy and Euphoric.
You can really feel chill and calm in the body, but still you have good focus on what you are doing. the munchies are crazy, you get really really hungry of this stuff. it has a good flavor to it, it has a combination of earthy and...
This strain is fantastic! The volcano really sips it, each bag is darker than the last. It took a couple of bags to really get it started. On bag 3 it's really dense on a level 5.
I'm trying to finish bag 3, but my goodness. I had to get off a work call because it hit me like a ton of bricks. I've...