Orange Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Haze.

106 people reported 797 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 17%
ADD/ADHD 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 7%

Avatar for Nosppej
Member since 2013
Everything to like, orange smell and taste to it.Intense high with euphoric giggling and I was by myself!😊
Avatar for atomicblondie
Member since 2019
My favourite strain of all time. The perfect hybrid mix. It has a very light citrus scent and is very easy on the throat / lungs when smoking. This strain has been incredibly beneficial for my depression.
Avatar for young-slasher
Member since 2019
its a good weed if you are in school helps you foacuz iv had better tho my fave is og skywalker
Avatar for blommen
Member since 2019
I really like this strain. you feel very relaxed,Happy and Euphoric. You can really feel chill and calm in the body, but still you have good focus on what you are doing. the munchies are crazy, you get really really hungry of this stuff. it has a good flavor to it, it has a combination of earthy and...
Avatar for TeepeeToker
Member since 2019
This was the first time I got high and I smoked may to much and greened the fuck out everywhere.
Avatar for Brent001
Member since 2014
This strain is fantastic! The volcano really sips it, each bag is darker than the last. It took a couple of bags to really get it started. On bag 3 it's really dense on a level 5. I'm trying to finish bag 3, but my goodness. I had to get off a work call because it hit me like a ton of bricks. I've...
Avatar for DedicatedGrower
Member since 2018
I am a heavy smoker of cannabis and my tolerance is quite high. I use it for chronic back pain and this strain seem to help it a little bit. The high was ok nothing special.
