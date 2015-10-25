ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 155 reviews

Orange Haze

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Orange Haze

The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

106 people reported 797 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 17%
ADD/ADHD 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 7%

Reviews

155

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Orange Haze

