ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Hill Special
  4. Reviews

Orange Hill Special reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Hill Special.

Reviews

11

Avatar for Sh4k3R
Member since 2019
Amazing strain to play video games. Cerebral focus buzz and a mellow corporal feeling that last long time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for busybrain
Member since 2018
I love it! Easy to grow Requires l patience/ attention during the growing stages! Strong strain, with a lovely sweet citrus smell , Not for everyone during day time, but great for night time , OHS is so sweet that I always smoke until I feel something like slight head stretching/ expanding feelings ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for GlorbinShlorbin0
Member since 2018
Overall an excellent strain. I personally prefer this strain for evening tokes as I find the comedown to be rather debilitating, as when I choose this strain for the morning/afternoon I cant help but just want to sleep afterward.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for truckermama
Member since 2017
Great for relaxing and destressing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Orange Hill SpecialUser uploaded image of Orange Hill SpecialUser uploaded image of Orange Hill SpecialUser uploaded image of Orange Hill Special
more
photos
Avatar for TheHighmay
Member since 2017
You know when you buy an orange strain and you are upset when it doesnt really taste like oranges ? Not with orange hill special 🍊😉👍🏻
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for 420momzzz
Member since 2017
Very beautiful buds, the high is mellow which is what I love. I feel relaxed and my anxiety from stress has really calmed down. Good to smoke before bed. I got a great night sleep and actually feel rested. Thumbs up from me!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for drewbysnacks
Member since 2015
Great strain!!! First puff and i got a full body buzz. I also coughed my ass of. LOL! It has a very nice taste (more fruity, less piney) and a long lasting buzz. I would say that it's not as much a "let's go seize the day" but is more of a "I'm never leaving this couch" buzz. Enjoy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MoldyBudz
Member since 2016
Orange Hill Special - 10 week flower time from 12/12 flip. Light-Medium Green buds w/ Orange hairs. Skunky Orange smell, when same Orange Skunk taste when smoked. I would not be able to smoke this weed if I had something important or serious to do out in public. Extremely social, giggly and euphori...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy