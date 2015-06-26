Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I love it! Easy to grow Requires l patience/ attention during the growing stages! Strong strain, with a lovely sweet citrus smell , Not for everyone during day time, but great for night time , OHS is so sweet that I always smoke until I feel something like slight head stretching/ expanding feelings ...
Overall an excellent strain. I personally prefer this strain for evening tokes as I find the comedown to be rather debilitating, as when I choose this strain for the morning/afternoon I cant help but just want to sleep afterward.
Very beautiful buds, the high is mellow which is what I love. I feel relaxed and my anxiety from stress has really calmed down. Good to smoke before bed. I got a great night sleep and actually feel rested. Thumbs up from me!
Great strain!!! First puff and i got a full body buzz. I also coughed my ass of. LOL! It has a very nice taste (more fruity, less piney) and a long lasting buzz. I would say that it's not as much a "let's go seize the day" but is more of a "I'm never leaving this couch" buzz. Enjoy!
Orange Hill Special - 10 week flower time from 12/12 flip.
Light-Medium Green buds w/ Orange hairs.
Skunky Orange smell, when same Orange Skunk taste when smoked.
I would not be able to smoke this weed if I had something important or serious to do out in public.
Extremely social, giggly and euphori...