Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Julius.

Orange Julius strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

October 26, 2022
This strain hits hard. I rolled a decent size J but I could only take about four hits off of it. Immediate affects upon the first toke. While it’s growing it smells just like the orange Julius drink at the mall. One of the best achievers I’ve come across in a long time. This is definitely a keeper in my arsenal
3 people found this helpful
August 12, 2023
Hard hitter. Very euphoric feeling. Definitely smoking this shit again! Lol
2 people found this helpful
February 24, 2024
We ♥️ it! Definitely a heavy hitter. Good deal. Orange Julius a win! Citrus and woody, scent and taste.
1 person found this helpful

