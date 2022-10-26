Orange Julius reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Julius.
Orange Julius strain effects
Orange Julius reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........2
October 26, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
This strain hits hard. I rolled a decent size J but I could only take about four hits off of it. Immediate affects upon the first toke. While it’s growing it smells just like the orange Julius drink at the mall. One of the best achievers I’ve come across in a long time. This is definitely a keeper in my arsenal
J........0
August 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hard hitter. Very euphoric feeling. Definitely smoking this shit again! Lol
m........m
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
We ♥️ it! Definitely a heavy hitter. Good deal. Orange Julius a win! Citrus and woody, scent and taste.