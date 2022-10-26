stock photo similar to Orange Julius
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Orange Julius

  • Orange Julius effects are mostly energizing.

    Orange Julius potency is higher THC than average.

Orange Julius is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing a proprietary “Blockhead cut” of Agent Orange with Keebler Cookies. The effects of Orange Julius are believed to be cerebral, creative and uplifting. Buds are big and bright green with neon orange hairs. Orange Julius has 22 % THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene is myrcene, and it creates a sweet and sour flavor with earthy notes that suit the strain name. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Orange Julius to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, nausea, and appetite loss. The original breeder of Orange Julius is Fancy Weed. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this weed strain!

Orange Julius strain reviews3

October 26, 2022
This strain hits hard. I rolled a decent size J but I could only take about four hits off of it. Immediate affects upon the first toke. While it’s growing it smells just like the orange Julius drink at the mall. One of the best achievers I’ve come across in a long time. This is definitely a keeper in my arsenal
August 12, 2023
Hard hitter. Very euphoric feeling. Definitely smoking this shit again! Lol
February 24, 2024
We ♥️ it! Definitely a heavy hitter. Good deal. Orange Julius a win! Citrus and woody, scent and taste.
