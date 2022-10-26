stock photo similar to Orange Julius
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Orange Julius
Orange Julius is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing a proprietary “Blockhead cut” of Agent Orange with Keebler Cookies. The effects of Orange Julius are believed to be cerebral, creative and uplifting. Buds are big and bright green with neon orange hairs. Orange Julius has 22 % THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene is myrcene, and it creates a sweet and sour flavor with earthy notes that suit the strain name. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Orange Julius to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, nausea, and appetite loss. The original breeder of Orange Julius is Fancy Weed. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this weed strain!
Orange Julius strain effects
Orange Julius strain reviews
October 26, 2022
August 12, 2023
February 24, 2024
