Orange Malt strain effects
s........y
May 7, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Creamy orange goodness. Chill and euphoric. Great bud. Exceptional terps. Tastes like an orange creamsicle. Crops is growing great flower in Illinois. Orange malt is one of their best.
k........l
January 25, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
The flavor is phenomenal 😋, it also helped with my restless leg symptoms. Would buy again!!
s........e
November 22, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
The best
m........k
February 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
smooth, tasty and a pleasure.
g........w
December 8, 2024
Creative
Happy
Goddamn rope-a-dope goodness for the dark and bleak days upon us..
g........y
August 24, 2024
Tis the giggliest weed I've ever smoked