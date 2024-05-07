Orange Malt
Orange Malt is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Orange Malt is a delightful hybrid known for its sweet and citrusy aroma, reminiscent of a refreshing glass of orange juice. Orange Malt typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Orange Malt effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused, making it an excellent option for enhancing mood and productivity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Malt when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, as it can provide mental relief and relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Orange Malt features flavors like sweet orange, creamy vanilla, and hints of malt, offering a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-lifting effects. The average price of Orange Malt typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, providing an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. Orange Malt is a delightful and versatile hybrid strain that captures the essence of citrusy sweetness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Malt, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
