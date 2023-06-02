Orange Pound Cake reviews
Orange Pound Cake strain effects
Orange Pound Cake strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
t........e
June 2, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Mood booster without unnatural or uncontrollable euphoria. Almost no body feelings, but it felt like how I wanted Prozac or Effexor to feel. Just happy and balanced. Mind = clear and uplifted, creative. No raciness, uncontrollable thoughts or paranoia Mood/emotion = very positive, happy, friendly, and playful Body = very little Need notes: - sativa hybrid flower by Verano - Volcano Vaporizer
c........1
August 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Medicinal quality flower.. the smoke is a little harsh and kills some of the flavor profile but still smells and tastes good! Very relaxing high - effectively a sedative!
h........3
January 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
The one thing that stood out to me was on my local dispensary website the description said smokers would feel “a lighter sense of self” and oh boy is that true!
a........2
August 11, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Gas
c........8
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smooth hit. Nice orange taste with a cake slightly mixed in. Feels nice and relaxing. Definitely would go with a cup of hot tea with thc honey. Perfect nighttime and watch tv
w........e
September 18, 2024
Hi I got this one from Essence in a ground form. Was not impressed at all. It was fine ground...almost dusty. Was not blown away by smell or taste. I have been smoking for 35 years. Have tried over 40 different strains, most have been just in the past year!! Very thankful for my medical card!!!
u........4
October 21, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Was high and kept calm. No panic. No paranoia. Just relaxed.
T........k
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I consider myself an experienced smoker and I was pleasantly impressed.