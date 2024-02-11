Orange Slushie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Slushie.
Orange Slushie strain effects
Orange Slushie strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Orange Slushie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........e
February 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Consumed from concentration. Taste was earthy and pungent to start and slight citrus finished. Definitely leans more towards the Indica, doesn't make me sleepy but I could see this couchlocking me with bigger doses. 7/10 would purchase again.
c........7
March 3, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smell & tastes amazing
l........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain is full of awesomeness highly recommend 10/10🔥🔥🔥