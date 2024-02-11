Orange Slushie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Slushie.

Orange Slushie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Orange Slushie strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Muscle spasms
    25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain

Orange Slushie reviews

February 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Consumed from concentration. Taste was earthy and pungent to start and slight citrus finished. Definitely leans more towards the Indica, doesn't make me sleepy but I could see this couchlocking me with bigger doses. 7/10 would purchase again.
1 person found this helpful
March 3, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smell & tastes amazing
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain is full of awesomeness highly recommend 10/10🔥🔥🔥

