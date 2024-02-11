stock photo similar to Orange Slushie
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Orange Slushie

aka Orange Slush

Orange Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Trainwreck and Jamaican Landrace. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Orange Slushie is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Orange Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Orange Slushie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Orange Slushie strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Muscle spasms
    25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Orange Slushie strain reviews4

February 11, 2024
Consumed from concentration. Taste was earthy and pungent to start and slight citrus finished. Definitely leans more towards the Indica, doesn't make me sleepy but I could see this couchlocking me with bigger doses. 7/10 would purchase again.
March 3, 2024
Smell & tastes amazing
Yesterday
This strain is full of awesomeness highly recommend 10/10🔥🔥🔥
Orange Slushie strain genetics

Strain parent
Pt
Purple Trainwreck
parent
Orange Slushie
OS
Orange Slushie