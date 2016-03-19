ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

1205 reported effects from 175 people
Relaxed 61%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 44%
Creative 24%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for flavaJay88
Member since 2016
24K, simply put, is ... THE 💣💣!! Genetics are 2 of my favorites, and one of longest lasting medications, IMO. Good enough to earn 5 stars from me, so it must be top shelf! Having an awesome caregiver helps! My meds are always top shelf, high THC (20%+), which is important as I suffer from severe ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Felixthecat5591
Member since 2016
This is my new favorite..other reviewers spot on (thank you) it does hit you rather quick...by the time I was ready to go have some fun feeling happy, relaxed, giggly I was calling for my dog not realizing he was sitting right next to me the whole time. That made me lose it...I haven't laughed that ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for anthony19
Member since 2016
It's a sobering high. I know that sounds weird, but it makes me feel clear headed and content.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for josuesoty
Member since 2016
well the best way to review this strain is with a story so one night my friend picked up an 8th of this gorgeous strain known as 24k i heard about the strain through the web and it had lots of hype around so when i finally had the bud in my hand i was just amazed at the sight i had not seen good loo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Bought as "24 Karat Kosher" More than just long lasting pain relief. That point where my skin was just submerging in the bath came alive as I sensed the hot water slowly surrounding every individual limb and appendage. Not unlike... well, you know. ;-) I felt every word as I said " O-ho-hoh Yea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
24k Gold
Strain child
Clementine’s Terpentine
child

Most popular in