Orangeade

HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.

Orangeade effects

Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
57% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
14% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress

