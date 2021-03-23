Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.