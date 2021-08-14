I created an account to review this strain. I’m a daily smoker of over 20 years that prefers bongs and bubblers. In terms of appearance… it’s second to none. In terms of how it breaks up… easy to break up by hand as long as you are prepared to use alcohol on your fingers, and even a $5 gas station grinder will leave you with perfectly ground flower for an even-burning bowl. As far as the smoke goes… Very easy on the lungs. Flavorful. Thick. The effects? As someone with a higher tolerance who prefers indica-dominant hybrids, this is the ideal strain for an all-day smoke. It doesn’t leave you feeling too heavy or groggy, you’re focused and relaxed, and it has just enough of a sativa kick to keep you moving. I agree with the other reviewers… it’s not for the amateur smoker. It’s not one of those strains that’ll send a rookie to the hospital because they think their heart is going to explode, but that same rookie still isn’t getting anything done for a while.