Oreoz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oreoz.
Oreoz strain effects
Oreoz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
j........1
August 14, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Bruh! Rolled up .4 in a cigarillo, got thru quarter of it before I put it out and I'm on the frickin Moon! This is some legit fire. I've been smoking for almost 30 years now and I have an extremely high tolerance so I seek out hard hitters and this one is definitely top of my list! It also took my mood from bleak and shitty to a pleasant meadow of tranquility. I brood like Batman so that's saying something. Top five buds imo
s........0
February 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
These dense purple buds with tons of bright orange hairs are the experienced stoners dream. Even after a couple dabs, I really felt the effects of just a few hits of a J of this skunky tasting heavy hitter. The purple buds are COVERED in tricromes. Very impressed with the nice balanced body and head effects. Relaxing but not couch locked. Great for stimulating appetite and anxiety. High lasted longer than normal as well.
J........7
January 6, 2021
Happy
I love it, just bought half an oz with no regrets
m........6
July 6, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I created an account to review this strain. I’m a daily smoker of over 20 years that prefers bongs and bubblers. In terms of appearance… it’s second to none. In terms of how it breaks up… easy to break up by hand as long as you are prepared to use alcohol on your fingers, and even a $5 gas station grinder will leave you with perfectly ground flower for an even-burning bowl. As far as the smoke goes… Very easy on the lungs. Flavorful. Thick. The effects? As someone with a higher tolerance who prefers indica-dominant hybrids, this is the ideal strain for an all-day smoke. It doesn’t leave you feeling too heavy or groggy, you’re focused and relaxed, and it has just enough of a sativa kick to keep you moving. I agree with the other reviewers… it’s not for the amateur smoker. It’s not one of those strains that’ll send a rookie to the hospital because they think their heart is going to explode, but that same rookie still isn’t getting anything done for a while.
G........9
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I lived in Los Angeles for 8 months (I live in Tx) I took advantage of the fact that it's legal. I ate weed, I drank weed, I dabbed, Of course I smoked weed, Smoked out of a pipe, a glass bong, A mask (that thing scared me. I tapped out, I learned to ghost, Had moon rocks and sun rocks. 😁. Once I got back home I had to go back to the regular guy 😫. I REALLY miss Cali. I've had hits, and trash, I only smoke now and then now. Once U have had Dispensary Weed there is no going back. Today I hit my guy up and got a 1/7 of this MAGNIFICENT beauty here. Came home roll me a blunt, prepared to be mediocre high. 3 hits, and I WAS NOT READY! I have been standing in the tub for 30 minutes typing this. Wife wants in the bathroom, IDGAF. Go to the kids bathroom. Told a friend of my I would help them move tonight, that's NOT gonna happen. Once I figure out how to bathe myself I'm going to bed!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐💯💯
C........e
August 27, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This has been my favorite strain thus far. I’m a medical encyclopedia and I suffer from extreme full body pain including full body RSD / CRPS, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Tourette’s syndrome, Dystonia, TBI, Autism, anxiety, C-PTSD, sensory disorder ocd adhd etc etc. All that is for reference for people searching for their condition! But the relief I get from ALL of them combined is amazing. I still feel pain, but it is so dulled down it is incredible. It helps calm down my brain and my neurological issues it causes, down to straight relief. I am “bed bound”, but with this strain I have been able to move around better!!
p........y
November 12, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is the stinkiest strain I have smelled in a long long time but it stank so good, picked up a half and the little lady packed one up for us it tasted so amazing..Perfect hybrid instantly relaxes you for awhile then when the body buzz comes down than the sativa kicks in & leaves you in the perfect state of happy chill mood..After reading the review from the dude about the beef noodles made me laugh but made the little lady fien for Raman Noodles 10 min later she is making Raman & I’m dunkin a few ores mega stuffs in a cup of cold milk..Love this strain even though it took me a half hour to leave this review lol ..
q........d
January 8, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Fire strain helps me see the field in madden better