China Yunnan is where deep indica relaxation meets the sweet, woody sativa varieties of South Asia. From the southern Chinese province of Yunnan, Ace Seeds cultivated this 80% indica strain for its heavy resin production and resilience in the garden. China Yunnan’s onset begins with a happy headspace and heightened sensory awareness, followed by a full-body calm that eases pain, sleeplessness, and anxiety. This hardy indica grows best indoors with a 8 to 9 week flowering time, but outdoor gardens in warm, dry climates tend to fare well also.