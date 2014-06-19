ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

China Yunnan is where deep indica relaxation meets the sweet, woody sativa varieties of South Asia. From the southern Chinese province of Yunnan, Ace Seeds cultivated this 80% indica strain for its heavy resin production and resilience in the garden. China Yunnan’s onset begins with a happy headspace and heightened sensory awareness, followed by a full-body calm that eases pain, sleeplessness, and anxiety. This hardy indica grows best indoors with a 8 to 9 week flowering time, but outdoor gardens in warm, dry climates tend to fare well also.

Avatar for NamasteUp
Member since 2015
legendary. but this if you see it
Avatar for jammycakesOG
Member since 2016
Live high report: Im feeling GREAT MAN! Im moving slow buts its ok because in can say what I'm typing as i type what I'm typing. Feeling REALLY chilled right now,I'm thinking about good things and I'm not stressing, i got uni exams and I'm feeling so anxiety what so ever. Great strain!
Avatar for VegaFang
Member since 2015
sleepy，relax，
Avatar for dv97
Member since 2018
Really relaxing experience with a high level taste. Highly recommended
Avatar for adamatom
Member since 2013
really fluffy, light buds. cheesy/fruity smell. really relaxing, heavy eyelids, very indica. a little couchlock-y. definitely recommended for relaxing.
Lineage

Strain
China Yunnan
First strain child
Kali China
child
Second strain child
Orient Express
child

New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
