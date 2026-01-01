Otter Pop is a luxurious, indica-leaning hybrid crafted from the powerhouse pairing of Pink Runtz × Jet Fuel Gelato. Known for its vibrant colors and striking bag appeal, this modern exotic delivers a bold fusion of sweet candy flavors, creamy gelato undertones, and a subtle gassy edge that sets it apart in today’s dessert-heavy market. High THC levels and a rich terpene profile create an experience that begins with uplifting euphoria before melting into a deep, soothing body relaxation. Its dense, frost-coated buds and strong, lingering aroma make it a favorite among connoisseurs and hash makers alike. With its blend of striking aesthetics, powerful effects, and irresistible flavor, Otter Pop stands out as a premium choice for unwinding, elevating mood, or simply savoring a top-shelf smoke. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.