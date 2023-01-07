Otto #1 reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........4
January 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This flower is amazing. Has a peppery sweet kind of taste.The cbd body effect is nice, Only 14$ a Quarter. Good Stuff!!!
z........d
February 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The only difference is the otto I had from rhythm it was a 1:1 CBD THC
L........9
January 2, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Rhytym Cart. Uplifting light high.