Otto #1
aka Otto
HybridCBD 8%THC 0%
Otto #1
Ot1
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Pine
Pepper
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Pinene
Otto #1 effects are mostly energizing.
Otto #1 potency is lower THC than average.
Otto #1, also known as "Otto," is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Otto 1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Otto #1 strain effects
Otto #1 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Otto #1 strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
t........4
January 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
This flower is amazing. Has a peppery sweet kind of taste.The cbd body effect is nice, Only 14$ a Quarter. Good Stuff!!!
z........d
February 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The only difference is the otto I had from rhythm it was a 1:1 CBD THC
L........9
January 2, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Rhytym Cart. Uplifting light high.