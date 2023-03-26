OZK reviews
OZK strain effects
p........y
March 26, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
apologies about my first review of not of written the review, confidently, after a 10 pipe sesh on this beauty that's just arrived into my town, my town, and it's all clouds and clouds, all clouds and clouds!! sorry, little silliness there, which in fact should give you an indication of this strain!!!✌️🌙💯♥️!! Lovely, isn't just a word used lightly, it's basically ....................T 'riffic!!! Starts off with some small yet dense buds, with a very noticeable, kief coating. So already there's a sense of, this a moonrock without the moon-type, thing!! So any Trekkies, this one's not for you!!✌️ You'll also notice a darker than usuall bud, but once, ground up it lightens and opens up to an erray of colours, giving a zkittlez 🌈🎂sense, now all, down to the 👃nose. I like to sort of waft it side to aside to get a mixed air and bud smell, followed by a f⭐cking good lung full up the nose, holllllllddddddd it, till you get a little tacky taste on the throat. And realease, now, sounds crazy, but like wine tasters I usually give a little ,mt mt mt mt and see the flavour across the roof of my mouth. This give s you a sense of taste, good strong, taste and fruity, or flat ash, burnt fags, and the ash is BBBBBBlllacKkkkk, rather than that lung healthy white ash that, apparently give ya and extra 20 blinks a day, so can't be bad!! Anyway,off topic, so we've now inhaled, first try don't forget, and already it's a warm felling, like meditation, when you first hit that platoue, and hangs and hangs and hangs annnddd hangs, the giggle cut these, little moments of silence while the next stupid thing, or dangerous, curls you up , next, after a few ideas of gradja, walk the dog to Ireland and bag, start a new Facebook and kick marks ass, maybe go after Scotland with me nail clippers and a compass, and these thoughts creep in and out between fits of laughter, allllllll this lifting that felling and knowing your on your own, yet your not, the mental health is subdued by this strain, followed by pain and the idea process increases massively, giving you a real sense of being rather than depression or down or not to good today, it's a good one for a body and mental work out. highly recommended, just a little dusty. ✌️ 💕 and empathy. Namaste now get high and happy y'alllllll!!!
c........9
January 5, 2022
OZK Is a hybrid Kush made by crossing a King Mamba with Zkittles. Low yielding crop that produces and familiar OG bag appeal, taste and high; paired with subtle purple tint and a sweet taste of Zkittle under tone.
O........2
September 9, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Yo this shit slaps so beware.
b........0
May 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Picked up an oz of this stuff completely blind as I’ve never heard of it before let alone smoked it… oz smoked and what a beautiful smoke this strain is, quite a strong strain imo, it’s not going to fry your brain but it will definitely give you a nice high. Definitely in my top 5 strains that I’ve smoked💯
n........6
December 10, 2022
Energetic
Tingly
Anxious
This hits hard... I just picked up smoking around 7 months ago after being sober for 3 years. I thought my tolerance was pretty high.. but this shit will put you on your ass. I was stuck in my bed for hours just extremely high off of a joint. Def not a social strain, but might be too much to even do anything creative/productive. It is definitely worth the 60$ an eighth price tag if you are looking for something to send you to another dimension for a couple of hours.
c........0
November 17, 2023
Giggly
Tingly
Dizzy
strong bud, nice smelling dense flower, nice taste, stuff is 10/10 👍
d........s
August 20, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
The OZK cannabis strain is a pure cross of OG Kush and Zkittlez. Effects: the mix of Zkittlez & OG Kush produces a great indica-dominant hybrid with a thc concentration of 22 to 28% and a CBD percentage of 2% . The effects are super balanced and as the high thc potency suggests, the OZK cannabis strain is definitely a hit ! Taste: Zkittlez-based varieties always taste great Looks: When ready for harvest, you'll see thick orange hairs and resinous trichomes catching the light, making this one a real eye-catcher. OZK don't really look green, but more on the purple side. BTW: You should definitely have smoked this weed once, at least once 🙂💚