Ozma is a high-CBD cross of Harlequin, Cannatonic, and Sour Tsunami. The strain puts forward a dank earthy and woody aroma with a flavor that is sweet and woody with pine overtones. Buds come with amber-colored trichomes and offer a mellow high with cerebral effects. Ozma is a great strain for low tolerance smokers looking to enjoy a light-hearted day or unwind in the evening.