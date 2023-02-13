Pac Man reviews

Pac Man strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Focused

Hungry

Pac Man strain helps with

  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression

February 13, 2023
gsc x alien og what's not to love? smells like pinesol with pungent earth, but comes out sweet and sour citrus with woody undertones in the smoke. this pack will have you finding inner peace and dreaming of Danish pastries, 5/5
May 15, 2023
Nice indica dominant strain ! Kinda woodsy & citrusy at the same time ! Very smooth !
January 31, 2023
Solid strain. Relaxed, felt overall good and amused. Also helped with sleep.
October 23, 2023
I smoke alot of weed alot! This is a great high, imo 50/50 great balance.
November 15, 2023
If you have smoked gelato, scottie pippen, biscotti, or runts the taste is pretty much the same except for on exhale this is where the pacman begins to taste like a super delicious concentrate or a vape pen. I was also dumbfounded dont spoke while cooking almost burned the house down. Zaza fasho
October 23, 2023
Really good hands down
December 30, 2022
Some beautiful looking buds! Nice buzz with it also. Def worth trying out.
May 21, 2023
Very late taste of woodsy almost like fruity pine
