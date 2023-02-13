Pac Man reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pac Man.
Pac Man strain effects
Pac Man strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
Pac Man reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........k
February 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
gsc x alien og what's not to love? smells like pinesol with pungent earth, but comes out sweet and sour citrus with woody undertones in the smoke. this pack will have you finding inner peace and dreaming of Danish pastries, 5/5
S........0
May 15, 2023
Focused
Happy
Nice indica dominant strain ! Kinda woodsy & citrusy at the same time ! Very smooth !
t........n
January 31, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Solid strain. Relaxed, felt overall good and amused. Also helped with sleep.
g........2
October 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I smoke alot of weed alot! This is a great high, imo 50/50 great balance.
w........4
November 15, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
If you have smoked gelato, scottie pippen, biscotti, or runts the taste is pretty much the same except for on exhale this is where the pacman begins to taste like a super delicious concentrate or a vape pen. I was also dumbfounded dont spoke while cooking almost burned the house down. Zaza fasho
v........n
October 23, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Really good hands down
e........y
December 30, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Some beautiful looking buds! Nice buzz with it also. Def worth trying out.
h........6
May 21, 2023
Focused
Happy
Very late taste of woodsy almost like fruity pine