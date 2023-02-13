stock photo similar to Pac Man
Pac Man
aka Pacman
Pacman is a 2022 marijuana strain strain from Cookies and former Bengals NFL star Adam Pacman Jones. It’s a Seed Junky Genetics cross of Biscotti x Jealousy F2. Pacman smells deeply enticing—sweet, spicey, and dank with GSC family terpenes. Jones said the strain can help manage symptoms of depression, anxiety, pain, and insomnia. (Not to be confused with the older strain, Pac-Man OG.)
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pac ManOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pac Man strain effects
Pac Man strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pac Man products near you
Similar to Pac Man near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pac Man strain reviews16
Read all reviews
s........k
February 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
S........0
May 15, 2023
Focused
Happy
t........n
January 31, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed