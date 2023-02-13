stock photo similar to Pac Man
Hybrid

Pac Man

aka Pacman

Pacman is a 2022 marijuana strain strain from Cookies and former Bengals NFL star Adam Pacman Jones. It’s a Seed Junky Genetics cross of Biscotti x Jealousy F2. Pacman smells deeply enticing—sweet, spicey, and dank with GSC family terpenes. Jones said the strain can help manage symptoms of depression, anxiety, pain, and insomnia. (Not to be confused with the older strain, Pac-Man OG.)

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Pac Man

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Pac Man strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Hungry

Pac Man strain helps with

  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pac Man products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pac Man near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pac Man strain reviews16

February 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
gsc x alien og what's not to love? smells like pinesol with pungent earth, but comes out sweet and sour citrus with woody undertones in the smoke. this pack will have you finding inner peace and dreaming of Danish pastries, 5/5
6 people found this helpful
May 15, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Nice indica dominant strain ! Kinda woodsy & citrusy at the same time ! Very smooth !
5 people found this helpful
January 31, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Solid strain. Relaxed, felt overall good and amused. Also helped with sleep.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight