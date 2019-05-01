Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My go to for bed time... Pleasantly relaxes my mind, gets my head feeling tingly, as well as body. Gets me to sneeze and sometimes cough up phlegm because I'm super sensitive to pepper terpenes and such. Besides that, one if my favorite strains all round.
Fantastic. Have found that a lot of Indicas are actually too sedating for my taste, but not this one. Very mellow. Calming and euphoric, but not sedating. Great for any evening activity that requires your full attention and enjoyment. Think kosher tangie with just a little more weight. I also...
Not the best tasting weed. It makes up for it by delivering right out of the gate. You get that visual acumen which turns the corners of your mouth up into a smile. Absolutely recommended for microdosing. Top tier for this old head.