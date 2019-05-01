ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Faith12
Member since 2019
One of my favorite strains
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Baalzach
Member since 2019
My go to for bed time... Pleasantly relaxes my mind, gets my head feeling tingly, as well as body. Gets me to sneeze and sometimes cough up phlegm because I'm super sensitive to pepper terpenes and such. Besides that, one if my favorite strains all round.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jessisuff
Member since 2019
Calming indica :)
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for spideyJack426
Member since 2019
Fantastic. Have found that a lot of Indicas are actually too sedating for my taste, but not this one. Very mellow. Calming and euphoric, but not sedating. Great for any evening activity that requires your full attention and enjoyment. Think kosher tangie with just a little more weight. I also...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tz0604
Member since 2019
Heavy hitting indica. Very couch lock and tv binge.
RelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I'm in ❤️ with Pamelina!!! Brand: Standard Farms PA 500mg cartridge THC: 78.35% Lineage: GSC &amp; Rare Dankness #2 Taste: Doughy, earthy Effects: Racing, tingly, giggly, appetite stimulant, euphoric Terpene profile: Pinene dominant @ 1.05% Ranking: 9.8/10 I really enjoy this strain for lounging ar...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ogpurpdoughty
Member since 2014
Got this bud at the house of dankness in Denver. Shit was sick looking jus a beautiful bud it was like a whitesh blue with bright orange hairs
Avatar for neverinhaled
Member since 2018
Not the best tasting weed. It makes up for it by delivering right out of the gate. You get that visual acumen which turns the corners of your mouth up into a smile. Absolutely recommended for microdosing. Top tier for this old head.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed