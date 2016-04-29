ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Watervillain
Member since 2016
Nice happy -on the go -sativa dominate strain. 4 stars for strain 4- stars flavor (varied berries) Great daytime &amp; active strain. Buds can be large and dense.
Avatar for ToXicViperz800
Member since 2019
Lowkey kinda garbage I expected it to be stronger but not if you are new to smoking
Avatar for Southern.Smoke
Member since 2019
No doubt a good sativa. Being a fan of indica flower I thought it was good and even a bit much too the head, some indica like sedation.but not much. If your into these types of strains it would be great during the day and with friends.
FocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Laplatabudz
Member since 2018
picked up some of this at The Homestead Dispensary in Durango Colorado. They called it panama kush. Has an incredible mango spicy flavor and smell. This stuff will lock u to the couch... Very potent!. incredibly tasty and full of tropical terps. Its a really good strain for pain and sleep.
Avatar for babbalooeybooey
Member since 2017
So, I’m sitting in the parking garage at Denver airport after visiting Native Roots dispensary. Picked up an ERA POD of panama punch based on my budtender’s recommendation. He was not kidding when he told me the flavor was amazing. It’s like I inhaled a big gulp of Hawaiian Punch. Hands down ...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for TWM1
Member since 2017
Amazing high love the taste and giggles
Avatar for larspeart
Member since 2016
Not the big berry flavors I was hoping for, but sweet, and smooth, for a Haze-y, sativa-dominant strain. Uplifting head buzz, and a nice case of the smiles. Not over the top, but all around good stuff.
GigglyHappyTingly