No doubt a good sativa. Being a fan of indica flower I thought it was good and even a bit much too the head, some indica like sedation.but not much. If your into these types of strains it would be great during the day and with friends.
picked up some of this at The Homestead Dispensary in Durango Colorado. They called it panama kush. Has an incredible mango spicy flavor and smell. This stuff will lock u to the couch... Very potent!. incredibly tasty and full of tropical terps. Its a really good strain for pain and sleep.
So, I’m sitting in the parking garage at Denver airport after visiting Native Roots dispensary. Picked up an ERA POD of panama punch based on my budtender’s recommendation. He was not kidding when he told me the flavor was amazing. It’s like I inhaled a big gulp of Hawaiian Punch. Hands down ...
Not the big berry flavors I was hoping for, but sweet, and smooth, for a Haze-y, sativa-dominant strain. Uplifting head buzz, and a nice case of the smiles. Not over the top, but all around good stuff.