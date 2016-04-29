Berry, apple, grape, mango, pineapple; if you love fruity flavors and terpenes, Panama Punch is the strain for you! A sativa-dominant hybrid, this cross of Panama Mean Green and Neville’s Haze possesses many of the characteristics associated with strong sativas: longer flowering times, high THC levels, and an intense, psychedelic buzz. In addition to the heavy fruit smells, Panama Punch has a spicy, Haze-like flavor when vaped or smoked.